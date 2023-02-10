Polar Plunge happening Saturday in support of the Special Olympics Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tomorrow morning is the West Lafayette Polar Plunge and groups all over the area are getting ready to take the icy dip. The event is all about raising money for the Special Olympics Indiana while having some fun and getting that adrenaline pumping.
Purdue's Polar Plunge has so far raised 39,689 dollars with their goal being 60,000. In the end the event will raise money for over 18,000 Indiana Special Olympic Athletes.
There are three different ways to do the plunge and that's doing the jump itself, doing a virtual plunge, or using the more accessible Polar car wash.
When plunging people usually wear attire representing their organization or fun costumes. No matter what you wear it's important to bring towels and a change of clothes for after.
Jennifer Hoover is a Special Olympic Athlete from the Greater Lafayette area who participates in swimming, long distance walking and bowling.
Through each sport she has built relationships with teammates and coaches.
Hoover says "Most of my friends are through Special Olympics".
Many Greek organizations from the Purdue Campus participate and compete with each other to see who can raise the most for the cause. As of now the organization who has collected the most is Phi Sigma Kappa.
Anyone is welcome to come watch and cheer on those who are brave enough to plunge themselves into ice cold water.
For tomorrow the plunging will begin at 11 a.m. in Purdue's Lambert Fieldhouse Parking Lot.
To register or find out more you can click here.