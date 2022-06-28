Planned Parenthood lawsuit possible if Indiana bans abortion

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The CEO of Planned Parenthood in Indiana says the organization plans to sue the state of Indiana if an abortion ban goes through.
State lawmakers are expected to meet July 6 to discuss abortion.
"We are going to fight for that right [to abortion] every step of the way," Rebecca Gibron, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest, Hawaiian Islands, Indiana and Kentucky, said.
She told News 18 the organization filed lawsuits in Kentucky and Idaho on Monday to try and block abortion bans in those states, and Planned Parenthood will likely do the same if Indiana lawmakers pass an abortion ban in next month's anticipated special session.
"Every person deserves the right to access healthcare privately," Gibron said.
As Hoosiers await the special session, Planned Parenthood has been anticipating restricted abortion access in other ways.
"We've been preparing for this moment by expanding family planning services, our patient navigator program, ramping up our education work and, of course, working to mobilize our advocates and allies all across the state to join us in the fight for reproductive healthcare and reproductive freedom," Gibron said.
If an abortion ban were to happen in Indiana, she told News 18 Planned Parenthood would help people to seek abortion access in other states.
"We will help our patients get the care that they need, even if it means patients having to travel out of state," Gibron said. "We are not going to turn our backs on our patients and their need for reproductive healthcare, including abortion access."
She said for 70% of people who go to Planned Parenthood, it is their only healthcare provider, and the organization will not be closing its doors.
"Everyone deserves the right to control their own body, their life, their future, their destiny," Gibron told News 18. "Abortion is part of healthcare and medical care in this country."