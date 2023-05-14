Plane makes emergency landing in field, none injured

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After 6 p.m. Sunday, a light plane made an emergency landing in a Shadeland field after its engines cut out twice. Only the pilot was on board, the plane landed in one piece and nobody was injured.
Travis Pulley of New Richmond was the pilot on board. He said he took off from Lafayette Sunday and meant to head for Kentland. When he realized the weather was "kind of crummy" he made to head back to the Purdue University Airport. As he was calling air traffic control, his engine cut out. It came back for a short time, but after it cut out again it never returned to operating.
"I [told air traffic control] 'I've got an emergency, the plane's going to go down,'" Pulley said. Pulley had never done a real emergency landing before, but he said he had practiced them every other time he has flown.
A news release sent around 8 p.m. by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office said it is "presently unknown" what caused the plane to have difficulties and cause the emergency landing.