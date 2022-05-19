Phoenix Paramedic Solutions holds an open house at their new location

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Phoenix Paramedic Solutions had a grand re-opening at their new location in Lafayette on Thursday.
Phoenix is an organization that works to help the community in anyway they can. At the open house, attendees expressed their gratitude for Phoenix and their staff.
Those in attendance included State Representatives Sheila Klinker and Chris Campbell, who presented owner, Nate Metz, with a commemorative plaque. Chief Operations Officer, Tom Fentress wants this new facility to be a space where staff can grow and build their own mission.
So this new facility is, as our name why we're named Phoenix, is because we rose from the ashes. So we rose from what we were before. This building is doing the exact same thing. Our old building was smaller. It wasn't showing our mission," Fentress said.
According to owner Nate Metz, that mission is providing care for the community, working toward a common purpose, and building a better tomorrow.