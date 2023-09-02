People Mosey Down Main Street for final time this summer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The last Mosey Down Main Street of 2023 happened Saturday night. The event brings vendors and music artists to downtown Lafayette.
This is the fifth event so far this year. Three stages featured local performers and as usual, the event was free to attend and dogs on leashes were welcome.
Scot Martin launched his business at the Mosey seven years ago. He has come back to sell his kettle corn every year since.
Martin said the vendors at the Mosey all support one another, and he enjoys interacting with people the most.
"It went by quick this year," Martin said. We were able to get in every Mosey this year, no rain outs, thank the weather man. But, I look forward to next year. We will definitely be back of course."
The Mosey Down Main Street website does not list a schedule for next year.