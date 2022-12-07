Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day marks 81 years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Greater Lafayette community came together to remember a day that will live in infamy.
Wednesday marks 81 years since Pearl Harbor. The Tippecanoe County Veteran's Council marked the anniversary on the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge.
With a 21 gun salute, the playing of taps and the tossing of carnations into the Wabash River they honored the 2,403 service members and civilians who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor. That attack caused the U.S.'s involvement in World War II.
Council president Dusty Hamacher says there was once a local Pearl Harbor remembrance club. However, it died out, literally and figuratively.
The Marine Corps League and the Navy Club keep Tippecanoe County's Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony going.
"There's younger veterans that you didn't see here, that have family and obligations and work, that couldn't make it," Hamacher said. "But, to know that there's a club out there, here in Tippecanoe County in Lafayette, for them, they can see that they're active. So, it's inviting not just the public but those other veterans who may not currently be affiliated with the organizations to come join us."
Hamacher says getting the word out about the Council can help local veterans.
"The experiences are really rare. And, as you see, the Marines and the Navy, regardless of where you served or when you served, those commonalities still exist," Hamacher said. "So, you can reconnect with someone and relive maybe an old memory of your service time instantaneously."
The carnations are thrown in the river in the hopes that one day in the distant future they may reach Pearl Harbor.
And to honor those who died there 81 years ago.