Party at the Park draws thousands of people

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — School might be back in session, but there's still time for kids and families to find some late summer fun in Greater Lafayette.
The Tippecanoe County Amphitheater Park was bustling with over 2,000 people of all ages as they took part in the festivities for the 22nd annual Party at the Park.
Activities such as bounce houses, cornhole, volleyball, dunk tank, horseback riding, and even a petting zoo were all free to any who attended. There was also lots of free food for people to enjoy like tacos, cotton candy, elephant ears, snow cones, and more.
Missions Pastor Amy Anthony told News 18 that having free activities is a relief to many families who are tight in finances.
"I think what they like the most is that everything is free," Anthony said. "Especially at this time when finances are pretty tight for a lot of people, it's just really relaxing to be able to come to a place where you don't have to worry about telling your kids, 'yes' or 'no'. Everything is free, all the food, all the activities, so you just come out and enjoy."
Calvary Church has been the organizer since the beginning, but this was the first year that Casa de Luz and Second Baptist Church also helped put together the event as well. Anthony said that she's been involved with Party at the Park for 17 years.
Party at the Park will also be returning next summer, News 18 will keep you posted when an official date is announced.