Part of highway named after WWII veteran, Purdue alumnus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A late World War II veteran and former Boilermaker was honored Tuesday at the Purdue University Armory.
1944 Purdue alumnus Harry J. Michael was awarded the medal of honor for bravery in combat during World War II. A section of US 231 is now named after him.
Medal of Honor recipient Sammy Davis played Shenandoah on the harmonica in the Purdue Armory in memory of his fellow veteran.
The only Purdue graduate to ever receive the medal of honor is Harry J. Michael.
Michael completed five missions during World War II before he was shot down by a sniper.
Sate Representative Chris Campbell made it possible for US 231 between Lindberg Road and US 52 to be named after Michael.
"I think its so important that we recognize our veterans," Cambell said. "Especially someone as honorable as Harry J. Michael, who sacrificed his life for our country."
Michael's nephew Rich Rhodes attended today's ceremony and accepted the award on his late uncle's behalf, reading from his uncle's war letters to his family farm in Milford, Indiana.
"I am beginning to realize more and more the full, true meaning of love," Michael wrote. "The world was built on love and it is love alone that will restore it to an even keel once again."
Rhodes grew up hearing stories about his uncle, although they never got the chance to meet.
"[The fact that he won the medal of honor] is quite remarkable," Rhodes told News 18. "From a farm boy milking cows to going into the annals of history with those five great, historic missions that he did."
Sammy Davis gave some advice to the crowd to wrap up the ceremony.
"We can't forget the men and women who have served and given everything for our nation," he said. "I encourage you to stand up firmly for what you believe is right in this nation."
The signage honoring Michael will be on display on US 231 this summer.