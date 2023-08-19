OUTFest returns to Greater Lafayette, celebrates 20 years of Pride Community Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This year's 15th Annual Out Fest celebrated 20 years of Pride Lafayette Community Center on Saturday.
You can find the festivities on Main Street between 6th and 9th Streets until midnight Saturday.
OUTFest is a family-friendly street festival celebrating the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual community.
90 vendors and Main Street businesses are featured this year, along with a family area and a drag show to end the night.
The president of Pride Lafayette, Ashley Smith, said she keeps hearing one request from attendees this year.
"They want us to be bigger. They want to know when are we going to expand, and guess what? We're going to do that next year," Smith said. "At least another block, at least one more block. Yes, it's needed. We're running out of room!"
Smith says the organization hopes to raise $100,000 by 2027 to hire an Executive Director.