OUTfest 2022 returns to downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The streets of Downtown Lafayette were filled with people celebrating OUTfest 2022 on Saturday.
Admission was $10 per adult, $5 for students, and children 12 and under get in for free.
News 18's Cody Melin emceed the event alongside local drag queen Alexis DuCraix.
Ashley Smith is the Pride Lafayette President and Chair of OUTfest. She told News 18 it is important to celebrate the LGBTQ+ people in Tippecanoe County and surrounding counties because people with those identities exist in all areas of the community.
"My six-year-old was getting ready to start first grade, and they asked everybody to bring their favorite photo from the summer," Smith told News 18. "He said 'I want to bring the picture of you and mom kissing my cheek on the beach.' So, at that point, he's getting ready to tell his classmates 'I have two moms.' He's not the only kid like that."
OUTfest is Pride Lafayette's largest fundraiser. Smith was happy with this year's turnout after COVID prevented community get-togethers for years.
"We are a diverse community, and this community, it represents all of us," Smith said. "This is the place to come. OUTfest, Pride Lafayette, we are well represented in the Greater Lafayette area."