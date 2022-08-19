OUTfest 2022 happening this Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — OUTfest 2022 is one day away.
The annual event celebrates LGBTQ+ pride in Tippecanoe County.
This year's theme is "Thank You For Being A Friend" a tribute to the Golden Girls.
The lineup for the night includes local musicians, food, vendors and a drag show. News 18's Cody Melin will be emceeing the event alongside local drag queen, Alexis DuCraix.
"We really needed a fire under us, because COVID killed a lot of spirits," Ashley Smith of Pride Lafayette said. "We are trying to get back to our normal and I think we are there. Maybe this is the kickoff to 2023 which will be the 20th anniversary of Pride Lafayette."
OUTfest is open to all ages. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children 12 and under get in for free.
OUTfest will be held this Saturday from 4 p.m to 12 a.m.
