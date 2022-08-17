Ouibache Music Festival taking place next weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Ouibache Music Festival is only 10 days away.
This year's festival will take place at the Columbian Park Amphitheater, and will be happening on Saturday, August 27, starting at 5 p.m.
The event is free and everyone is welcomed to attend, and this year's event features a great variety of musicians. Festival board member, Scott Freeman dropped by the studios to tell News 18 why this year's event is like no other.
"The events we have are drivers to raise money for education, preserving the values of music through music education," Freeman said. "We are excited to continue that."
To check out all of the acts, click HERE.