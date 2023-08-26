Ouibache Music Festival awards $1,000 to high school

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Central High School is the winner of a music scholarship.
They were presented with the Bryan Metzger Memorial Legacy Award at Saturday's Ouibache Music Festival.
The festival is in its fifth year and is dedicated to preserving and celebrating traditional music roots.
Musicians come to Lafayette from all over the world to play tunes, tell stories, and commune with one another.
The Metzger Award supports local music education and accessibility to students.
This year's Festival began at 5 p.m. and lasted until 10 p.m. at the Columbian Park Amphitheater. Admission was free and the event is open to the public.
Festival President and CEO Scott Freeman said the festival's mission is music education.
"It's a quality of life thing, I think, for our city," Freeman said. "I mean, you never know when the next Alison Krauss or Chris Thiele or Taylor Swift is going to come out of your community, and that's why we do what we do."
West Central High School was given $1,000. Freeman said it may not sound like much, but it will hopefully fix a few instruments. He is optimistic about the growth of the festival.
"For us, it's not about the size, but its about the quality of the experience and the quality of the music," he said. "So, with young events like this, it takes a few years to build, and every year we continue to build. We continue to grow. So, are we looking to become a mega-festival? Not at all. It's more about the quality and about the message. And the message is music education."