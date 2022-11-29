Ouiantenon Preserve fundraising for Giving Tuesday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It's Giving Tuesday and the historical landmark Ouiantenon Preserve is fundraising to continue its uptake.
In a place that emanates the past, members of the Tippecanoe Historical Association have decided to focus on the future. Director of Ouiantenon Preserve Colby Bartlett shares the landmark is asking for donations in honor of Giving Tuesday.
The money that we raise goes to help to fray the cost of operation of the preserve," Bartlett said. "Everything from native seed we're using for the environmental restorations to maintenance costs with running a 230 acre archeological and nature preserve."
The preserve works to upkeep nature but also the critical habitats of various animals in the area. They have Partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife services to achieve its goal.
To help promote habitat for at risk species, like the monarch butterfly and bees and other pollinators. As well as migratory birds. You name it, eagles, bobcats, amphibians," Bartlett said.
With changing landscapes and environments having a controlled preserve such as Ouiantenon can help animals have the home they once had.
"A lot of the natural areas along the Wabash River are no longer really good habitats for animals because a lot of them are in agriculture," Bartlett said. "So the Ouiantenon Preserve provides a place for those species to have a home."
The preserve is the only National Landmark Archaeology District in the State.
To donate or learn more about the Ouiantenon Preserve, click HERE.