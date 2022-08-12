Old 55 Distillery bottling up some love for fallen officer

NEWTOWN, Ind. (WLFI) — A local distillery is using their talents to help raise money for the family of fallen officer, Noah Shahnavaz.
Old 55 Distillery in Newtown teamed up with Indiana Bourbon to sell some very special bottles of bourbon.
When the manager of the social media account "Indiana Bourbon" found out about the untimely death of Officer Shahnavaz, he immediately reached out to Jason Fruits at Old 55 Bourbon. The Fruits family has a long history in law enforcement.
Jason jumped at the chance to help and bottled up a special barrel of his bourbon. The announcement of the bottle sent the bourbon world into a frenzy, with nearly half a million people wanting to buy one of the 72 bottles. Jason told News 18 that the bourbon community is always supportive when a first responder is in need.
So when something terrible like this happens, they definitely want to raise the flag and get supportive," Jason Fruits said. "So, it was incredible. And they literally seconds in less than a minute in total for all the hundreds of bottles which was incredible."
When asked why he decided to donate his coveted bourbon he said it was an easy decision.
"Anything we can do for these local communities where see direct effect at least speaking for the Fruits family and Old 55 Distillery it's incredible right? It's something we get to actually lay hands on," Jason said.
The 72 bottles sold out in seconds, with another liquor distributor adding an additional case of bourbon for the sale, which also sold in seconds.
All in all the team raised more than $10,000 for the Shahnavaz family.