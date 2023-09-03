Officers investigate shots fired in neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Sergeant Steven Prothero confirmed to News 18 Sunday evening that the department is investigating a shots fired incident near the area of South 30th Street and Kossuth Street.
Sergeant Shawn Verma said a vehicle involved in the shooting was hit by gunfire, but no other property damage has been found. He said no injuries have been reported and nobody is in custody.
Officers were first dispatched to the neighborhood around 5:20 p.m. No other information is available as of the publication of this article. News 18 will provide updates as soon as they become available.