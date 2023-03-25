New traffic box designs meant to "beautify" City of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette and The Arts Federation have to come together to create a new public arts initiative.
Artists have the chance to submit their work to design one of 14 traffic signal boxes. These designed Traffic boxes are meant to help beautify areas of the city.
To submit your work you must be locally based and 18 years or older.
This is also a paid job where each artist will receive payment of 850 dollars per design. In the end the traffic boxes will be wrapped with the chosen artists design.
"It' not a big mural, it's like a baby mural. For someone who might have not ventured into the arts community that much can say, that's manageable. I can do that. and then it's inspiration," says City of Lafayette Economic Development planner Margy Deverall.
The online application is due on Monday April 3. You can find the application and more information here.