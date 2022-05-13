New smartphone app connects public with police

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new app is connecting the public with the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Residents can get inmate information, make public records requests, search for sex offenders, submit tips and more through the app. Major Brian Stevenson said police departments statewide and across the country are embracing technology.
He told News 18 that other agencies in the area have added similar services. He says the sheriff's office OK'd the app in an effort to make items of public interest easier and more convenient to access.
"Over the years, we learn to adapt with technology, and technology has been a huge asset for us here at the sheriff's office," Stevenson said.
He also told News 18 that it's been a great way to connect with people who have questions for the police department.
"For us to be able to reach our community and anyone that has questions and need any type of assistance that's not an emergency, what a great way for them to communicate with us and for us to communicate with them," Stevenson said.
A public safety app development company designed the program. It's available for download free of charge in the App Store and Google Play by searching Boone County Sheriff Indiana.