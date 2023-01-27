 Skip to main content
New Purdue LGBTQ Center grand opening

The main desk of the Purdue LGBTQ Center is shining with pride.

PURDUE UNIVERSITY, Ind. (WLFI) — The University first opened their LGBTQ Center in 2012 with just one room dedicated to them. Today they are opening their new state of the art Center for all students, staff and community members to use.

The opening celebration will take place later this afternoon from 1 to 4 where you can find food, fun and refreshments. 

With the support of the University, a great internal leadership and love from the LGBTQ community all over the Center has risen to the top 20 in the nation on all campuses according to Campus Pride.

No matter what your gender, sexuality or age is you are highly welcomed to come to the Center.

Kane Lowell the Director of the LGBTQ Center says its important to always have, "It's important to always have space for people to find networks and community and additional support so we can kind of ensure success. We know that when students feel they are a part of the community, a part of the campus, a part of the fabric of the institution, they thrive”.

The event will take place at the LGBTQ Center that can be found on the Purdue Campus at the Hicks Undergraduate Library. You can find Hicks at 504 West State Street, located in front of the Stewart Center near the Memorial Union.

 To stay updated and find the links to their website and social media you can go click here. On their page you can also join their weekly newsletter.

 

