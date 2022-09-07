New Public Works Campus coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — City officials gathered Wednesday morning to break ground on a new Public Works Campus in Lafayette.
Those officials included Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and State Rep. Sheila Klinker. They gathered at the site of the new campus which is located at 3601 McCarty Lane in Lafayette.
This site is just over 11 acres, 9 of which will be developed. Here, the main building will be 132,000 square feet which will allow all 3 public works departments, Street, Sanitation, and Fleet Maintenance, to be under one roof.
The building will include office space, enough storage for all city trucks, a wellness center for employees, and even a car wash for city vehicles, including from the police and parks departments.
The facility is also more centrally located than the existing one. Lafayette Street Commissioner Dan Crowell gives just one example of how this will improve city operations.
By not being able to keep those dump trucks and plows in a heated area, our salt will freeze up so we all have to empty them when we get done plowing," Crowell said. "Now we can just pull into the building, leave everything set and everything's going to be there for the next snow. It's going to be a lot more efficient that's for sure."
Lafayette Mayor, Tony Roswarski told News 18 that the city is one of a few in Indiana that doesn't charge an extra fee for services like recycling and large item pick ups, and this facility will allow the city to continue to do that.
"There are lots of efficiencies to be gained from this," Roswarski said. "Our goal is to provide the best possible service at the best dollar value of city services to our taxpayers."
The Mayor adds that this site is closer to the geographic center of Lafayette, which will save time for the street crews of the city.
This is a $21.5 million project and will take about 18 months to complete.