New penguins coming to Columbian Park Zoo

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Seven new African Penguins have made their way to Lafayette and you'll be able to meet them this coming zoo season.
This comes after a year-long hiatus of having the penguins in their public exhibit.
In the fall of 2021 the zoo lost six of their penguins after a battle with what's suspected as avian malaria. This is a disease that is transferred through bites from mosquito's.
"Installing more powerful fans to increase airflow, adding mosquito repellant plants and placing more mosquito traps around the exhibit exterior," says Zoo Director Neil Dale about how they plan to keep this from happening again.
They also plan to install a purple martin bird house and bat house in hopes of attracting natural mosquito predators.