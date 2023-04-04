 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend
and along the Lower Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding
primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 12 PM EDT Tomorrow.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Monday was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New penguins coming to Columbian Park Zoo

  • Updated
  • 0
New penguins to appear at Columbian Park Zoo

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Seven new African Penguins have made their way to Lafayette and you'll be able to meet them this coming zoo season.

This comes after a year-long hiatus of having the penguins in their public exhibit.

In the fall of 2021 the zoo lost six of their penguins after a battle with what's suspected as avian malaria. This is a disease that is transferred through bites from mosquito's.

"Installing more powerful fans to increase airflow, adding mosquito repellant plants and placing more mosquito traps around the exhibit exterior," says Zoo Director Neil Dale about how they plan to keep this from happening again. 

They also plan to install a purple martin bird house and bat house in hopes of attracting natural mosquito predators.

