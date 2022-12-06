New ordinance prohibits roadside soliciting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new ordinance, sponsored by West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, has been approved by the West Lafayette City Council.
The ordinance aims to prohibit solicitation around roadways and limit interference with traffic.
West Lafayette Police Chief, Troy Harris, says that there has been an uptick in solicitation on the city's roads since this summer. It's something many residents have noticed as well.
"And it continued on and on for months," Harris said. "And we received so many complaints we thought it was time to talk with our council and try to get something enacted."
Harris stresses that even though many residents expressed their complaints, it came down to this being a concern of public safety.
"Solicitors would stop traffic. They would walk in between vehicles. It was very unsafe for them. We had quite a few near misses in the lanes of travel as some of the solicitors walked in and out of traffic," he said.
This proposed ordinance has two sections.
One prohibiting soliciting and conversing on medians and within 50 feet of a traveled portion of an intersection. Another prohibits interfering with vehicle traffic.
"I think what's important for people to realize is that this is an ordinance that will protect our solicitors and protect our motorists," Harris said. "It's not meant to be punitive to people who are in need."
The penalty for violating any part of this ordinance is proposed to be a $50 fine.
"What it's doing is identifying locations in the city where you can and cannot solicit," Harris said.