New monthly housing classes being put on by the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new program has started at the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center to help educate and spread awareness about homelessness.
Housing issues have been a continual problem in the Greater Lafayette area and LTHC wants to assist in that fix.
These classes are a newer program that began in 2023 with LTHC 101:What is homelessness and how do people get there?
This month they held their second class LTHC 102: What are "housing solutions" in Greater Lafayette?
Next month they are putting on LTHC 103 which will talk more about the housing services in the surrounding areas.
LTHC President Jennifer Layton says securing some sort of housing is urgent for stability, and the first step is knowing how to, "We can help people get connected to the care that they need once their in housing. We really believe that people need that first step, they must be in housing to ever get the care that they need. So we operate on a philosophy called housing first where people come with whatever barriers they got."
The classes are held over zoom and are free for anyone to attend.
For more information on next months, and future, classes you can find their website here and their Facebook page here.