New home for area soccer club

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thanks to an agreement with Legacy Sports Club, Boilers FC will soon have a field to officially call their home.
For years, the local travel soccer club for Greater Lafayette, has played their games at multiple locations around the area. The agreement will give the club a dedicated home complex.
While Legacy has been a staple for indoor soccer and events, to accommodate for Boilers, it will need to make changes.
David Ungaro, president at Boilers FC and general manager at Legacy explained that the changes won’t be cheap.
“From the start, Boilers is giving $50,000 to Legacy to help with the development of the game and the practice fields,” said Ungaro.
The development will yield four full-sized eleven versus eleven playing fields, three nine versus nine fields, and four smaller seven versus seven fields.
CFO of Legacy Sports Club David Sharp said that being able to provide young athletes with dedicated home fields is exciting for him.
“We have kids from our area that are going to Indianapolis to play. There are clubs down in Indy that have indoor facilities,” said Sharp. “So, hopefully it'll keep our community kids here.”
In order to keep costs low for families and cover field development, Boilers and Legacy are both seeking out partnerships in the community.
“We're gonna have sponsorships available,” Ungaro said. “Which is the first time, since it's private land, that we're able to put a banner up, we're able to name a field.”
With those sponsorships, the club can ensure that they stay affordable for families around the area.
If you or someone you know might be interested in becoming a sponsor, you can email boilersfc@gmail.com.