New developments continue to pop up along West Lafayette's Sachem Boulevard

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The City of West Lafayette helped complete a deal with a private developer to make use of the land around the intersection of Sachem Boulevard and Sachem Court with new businesses back in 2018.
The new developments include Culver's, Popeyes, Panera Bread and Slim Chickens opening up down the road. There is also construction of two hotels in that area.
They're the Home to Suites Hotel and the Town Place Suites by Marriott Hotel. Director of Development in West Lafayette, Erin Easter, said that the process was long, but there was a lot of potential.
"It was a very complex deal structure in terms of that land and those properties there," she said. "It's long been a potential development site. There were a lot of questions as to why nothing had happened there or a lot of inquiry's about what could possibly go there."
The goal is to provide more economic growth by making it more accessible for more people to get that area of the city.
"There's more accessibility for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. We see it and we are concerned with the number of pedestrians walking through that area, and we want to make sure that they can access those area, but do it safely," Easter said.
She said that eventually Sachem Court will connect with Cumberland Avenue.
This area will expand on the many job opportunities that can already be found in that part of the city.
Many of the businesses and people who work in that area will be able to benefit from the new developments.
"So I think that there are obviously job opportunities with any of those businesses. It will also help serve those who are currently working in that area," Easter said.