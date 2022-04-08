New county offices hold open house

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — 1950 18th Street in Lafayette officially has two new tenants.
The Tippecanoe County Health Department and Purdue Extension cut the ribbon on their new facilities Friday morning. Both organizations have operated out of the new building for a few months.
Purdue Extension moved into town from Sagamore Parkway South by Ivy Tech. They've distanced themselves from the community garden, but still help with that project.
The health department moved to 18th Street from downtown. The move helped consolidate the health department for the sake of the community's confusion.
"All services in one building so you're not confused going to Sixth Street or Third Street for the wrong services. We're happy to have everyone in one building. Our vaccine clinic is also in the same building so, it's nice to have the health department operating out of one building instead of three," said Amanda Balser, the Interim Co-Director at the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
The health department has a roommate in the new building, while Purdue Extension occupies the front of the building.