 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD FROST SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY...

Clear skies, light winds and Canadian high pressure will
result in overnight temperatures near or below freezing
Saturday night along with widespread frost.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

New county offices hold open house

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue Extension

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — 1950 18th Street in Lafayette officially has two new tenants. 

The Tippecanoe County Health Department and Purdue Extension cut the ribbon on their new facilities Friday morning. Both organizations have operated out of the new building for a few months. 

Purdue Extension moved into town from Sagamore Parkway South by Ivy Tech. They've distanced themselves from the community garden, but still help with that project.

The health department moved to 18th Street from downtown. The move helped consolidate the health department for the sake of the community's confusion.

"All services in one building so you're not confused going to Sixth Street or Third Street for the wrong services. We're happy to have everyone in one building. Our vaccine clinic is also in the same building so, it's nice to have the health department operating out of one building instead of three," said Amanda Balser, the Interim Co-Director at the Tippecanoe County Health Department.

The health department has a roommate in the new building, while Purdue Extension occupies the front of the building.

Tags

Recommended for you