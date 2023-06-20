New chief sworn in at Lafayette Fire Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There is a new Fire Chief in the City of Lafayette. Tuesday marks Brian Alkire's first day as head of the fire department now that Chief Richard Doyle has retired.
Alkire said he won't be making major changes any time soon. But, 14 more firefighters are joining the ranks of Lafayette Fire July 1 and the department should move in to a new headquarters by early 2024.
"I certainly have big boots to fill," Alkire said on stage at the Long Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday morning.
Now-former Lafayette Fire Chief Richard Doyle said he is ready to pass the baton.
"The new generation sits here in the audience, and they're ready," Doyle said. "So, this marks your time. Make us who go before you proud."
"Being the chief is not an easy job," Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said. "We all know that. But I believe that Chief Alkire is up to the task and will forge ahead with the men and women collaboratively to create the next chapter and the future of the Lafayette Fire Department."
After being pinned by his wife in the traditional pinning ceremony, Alkire addressed the crowd for the first time as chief.
"The Lafayette Fire Department will strive to meet industry-best standards [and] provide a service focused on professionalism, integrity, respectfulness of our customers and of each other, and empathy of those we serve," he said. "A lot of what Chief Doyle has done in his 12 years, I'll continue. We'll build on that foundation as things move forward. But, part of having a strong organization is to not change things on day one. Make gradual changes and manage that change."