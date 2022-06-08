New app makes outdoors more accessible

LAFAYETTE, Ind.— If you've always wanted to try a new outdoor hobby but don't have the equipment to do so, you might want to check out a new app that has been launched in the Greater Lafayette area.
The app is called Quiptu and launched in the area earlier this month.
The idea for it was conceived when Co-founder, Josh Roche, went on a trip to Montana and had to tear down his bike to ship it out there.
Then when it was time to go home, he had to do it all over again. He longed for a way to easily borrow someone's mountain bike instead.
According to Co-founder and COO, John Laughlin, that is when the Airbnb for outdoor equipment was born. Quiptu is a way for people who don't have outdoor equipment to be able to rent from someone else online.
"Our goal is to try and get more people outside and attract people to dabble into the outdoors and give it a try," said Laughlin. "Also to allow the people that have the gear to make some money off that."
The app specializes in equipment for kayaking, mountain biking, backpacking and camping. The app as a whole is an economical option for those wanting to get involved outside. According to Sports Marketing Manager at Visit Lafayette-West Lafayette, Emily Weisenberger, it also is making the outdoors a more accessible place.
"Quiptu presents a new opportunity for our community for people who may not have had an opportunity to get out and kayak or mountain bike," Weisenbereger said.
To start renting or listing equipment click here.