Net Par Grand Opening today at the Wabash Landing in West Lafayette

Golfing simulators making their entrance to Tippecanoe County

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Net Par is a collection of playing real-life simulated courses, practicing your swing on the range all the way to playing fun games for the whole family.

They use a newer technology called TrackMans simulator golf solution. This consists of multi-sensor technology that synchronizes your swing with the screen.

The idea comes from friends who grew up with a passion for golf and a love for the Northwestern Indiana area. They are bringing it to the Wabash landing area near Purdue's Campus for use by the students and community alike.

People of all ages and abilities can be accommodated and are encouraged to come try it out.

Golf clubs do have a 10 dollar rent fee meaning you are allowed to bring your own, but the golf balls used must be the free ones provided by Net Par.

You can get involved by joining a league or simply stopping by with friends or family to have some fun.

There are a limited number of bays at the location so to ensure your spot it's a good idea to book ahead here.

 

 

