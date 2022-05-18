Navy Veteran has special visitor during the 2022 Greater Lafayette Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLFI) — One veteran on Tuesday's Greater Lafayette Honor Flight got to share the day with someone very special.
James Cunningham served in the Navy during Vietnam.
His granddaughter, Brianna Baker, is now a sophomore at the U.S. Naval Academy. She made the trip from Annapolis, Maryland to Washington, D.C. to make her grandfather's trip a little more special.
"To share it with her is everything and just seeing stuff," Cunningham said. "I've never been here and I flew every place, but never got here. So, it's good to be here. She made it even more worthwhile."
"My grandpa is definitely one of my heroes and to be able to be a part of this special coming home to visit their respective war memorials is really an awesome opportunity," Baker said.
Baker said her grandfather inspired her to apply to the Naval Academy and be a part of the U.S. Naval Service.
