Nature center hosts free and family-friendly celebration

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday was a wet and muggy day, but that didn't stop the Celery Bog Nature Center from hosting its activities indoors.
The 10th Annual Free Family Nature Celebration had a variety of family-friendly activities for people of all ages. Attendees got to enjoy arts and crafts, observe wild animals, view insect displays, and take a short nature hike.
The Director of the Celery Bogg Nature Center Area, Dan Dunten, told News 18 that he's thankful for the community's involvement with educating the public.
"We've had great cooperation with our conservation and our nature partners in the community. A lot of people have come out to set up different tables and booths to help educate the people about nature," Dunten said.
Dunten also said that the interactive exhibits are a great feature to this event.
"I think one of the great things is that people of all ages are able to have hands-on experiences with different nature activities and crafts," he said.
One of the featured exhibits was the bird observation area. Bird watchers can identify the diverse population of birds that visit the feeders by names written on a whiteboard.