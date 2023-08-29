NAMI West Central Indiana opens the first Living Room in the state

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The National Alliance on Mental Health of West Central Indiana is opening the first Living Room space in Indiana today.
The new area was created for people having a mental health crisis to utilize. The space is also expected to help decrease the number of mental health calls that law enforcement receives.
Instead, people having a mental health crisis can call NAMI directly or utilize the Living Room. Executive Director, Sheri Moore, says the space will afford people with almost anything they need.
"A Living Room is a space where people can come in a mental health crisis. We have a team of peers who have the lived experiences that can help deescalate, problem-solve, follow through, with anything that people may need." Moore said Monday.
The Living Room's grand opening is happening today at 615 N. 18th Street in Lafayette. The event is set to begin at 1:30 p.m.