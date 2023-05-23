NAMI West Central Indiana co-hosting suicide impact event

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - NAMI West Central Indiana will be honoring those who have lost loved ones to suicide Wednesday. The event is called "Journey Through Darkness: A Gathering for Those Impacted By Suicide".
It will take place Wednesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. at the NAMI facility in Lafayette, located at 615 N. 18th St. The event is in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.
NAMI is partnering with the LOSS Team and Mental Health Collaborative Network to put on the event. The goal is to provide a safe place for everyone to connect with others who have dealt with similar situations.
Everyone who's been affected by suicide is welcome to attend. That includes survivors, family members, friends, and community members.
For more information, contact NAMI-WCI at (765) 423-6939 or email office@nami-wci.org.