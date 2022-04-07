Nacho retires after 7 years of service

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — A retirement party took place at Battle Ground Middle School for a well-known service dog, Nacho.
There were plenty of folks that were on hand at Battle Ground Middle School to say goodbye. Nacho was greeted by many students, friends, and staff as they celebrated his retirement after seven years of service. Many people took photos, ate cake, viewed slideshows, and reminisced about the good times they had with Nacho.
Instructional Coach and 2015 Indiana Teacher of the Year, Kathy Nimmer has had Nacho by her side since that year. Nimmer said that he will be living a relaxing retirement life with her family.
"Nacho will go and live with my parents, who are here in town. And they already know him, and love him well, and he knows and loves them well," Nimmer told News 18.
Nimmer also said that she will soon start the process of training with a new dog.
Nacho has made several appearances during her Indiana Teacher of the Year experience, many speaking events, classroom visits, and many other events.