NAACP Indiana State Conference meets in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — NAACP chapters across the state met this week for the 62nd Indiana State Conference.
This is the first time the NAACP held a joint state conference in two different Indiana cities. The conference kicked off Thursday in Kokomo before heading to West Lafayette Friday and Saturday.
The theme is, "This is Power." Sadie Harper-Scott, president of the Lafayette/West Lafayette chapter of the NAACP, said there's power in education, elections and political process.
"We certainly are excited to see more folk of color go and run for office," she said. "We give the folk that are running for office an opportunity to come and express to them why running for an office is so important, and it is a critical moment at this time."
Society's biggest challenges were discussed at the conference. Kokomo city council member Tony Stewart says pandemic learning loss is among the top issues facing the African-American community.
"We've lost some ground in education," Stewart said. "We have to make sure we focus on education and that we get back to where we need to be."
Indiana State Conference President Barbara Bolling-Williams said the NAACP also wants a seat at the table amid the nationwide rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure.
"We want to make sure that those charging stations are placed in our communities," Bolling-Williams said. "We don't want to be passed by in this opportunity. We want to be a part of it. We should actually be at the table."
Renowned South Carolina Rev. David Kennedy is the conference's keynote speaker. He says he's concerned about the reemergence of hate groups nationwide.
"It is prevalent now," Kennedy said. "We in a bad way and at some point, if America is going to be saved, they're going to have start being a nation of justice, not talk."
The event resumes Saturday morning at the Four Points by Sheraton in West Lafayette.