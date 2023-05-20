Mosey Down Main Street returns to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mosey Down Main Street returned to downtown Lafayette Saturday.
This is the first Mosey of 2023. Two more are currently scheduled. The next is on June 10 at 6 p.m. and another on July 8 at 6 p.m.
12-year-old Hannah Evans from Lafayette was there with her family. She said there are a lot of reasons why she loves the Mosey.
"You just get to see a lot of different vendors and it's a really fun place just to come and hang out," she said.
One of those vendors was the Lafayette Lions Club. They served up soft serve ice cream and had a face painter.
Carl Landskron is the Chairman of the Ice Cream Trailer for the Lions Club.
"It's for the community," he said. "Most of our funds stay right here in the Lafayette area. So, what [people give to us] kind of turns around and goes right back into the community. So, we're kind of proud of that."
Funds raised at the ice cream trailer this year go towards a local vision screening program, diabetes charity work, scholarships and other community efforts.