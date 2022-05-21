Mosey Down Main Street draws crowd

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Folks of all ages moseyed, skated and ate their way through Main Street in Downtown Lafayette Saturday evening for the annual Mosey Down Main Street event.
It was almost cancelled due to weather and about 20 vendors pulled out of the event for fear of rain. But, about 50 of the original 80 vendors showed, along with local performers, to make the mosey happen once again.
Steve Bultinck, one of the Mosey organizers, said despite the weather scare it was a success.
"We always refer to people that come here as the mosey nation, and a lot of these people we haven't seen for a while," he told News 18. "Just because COVID hit which shut down that entire year, and then last year people were still kind of (hesitant) about coming out. But now they are coming out. So, yeah, we've been able to see some people we haven't seen in a while, and it's been a lot of fun."
The money raised from events like the Mosey helps to support organizations like Food Finders Food Bank, the Cancer Network, and the Latino Wellness Group