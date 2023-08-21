Morgue renovations to be completed by next Spring

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Renovations to the morgue and the Tippecanoe County Coroner's office should be mostly complete by mid-April next year, according to construction documents.
At Monday's Tippecanoe County Commissioner's meeting, a bid was accepted from Wright Hardware Company.
Construction documents said the project will cost almost $510,000.
The contract between the County and Wright Hardware says the project will put in a new HVAC system for the morgue and a new walk-in cooler, an additional autopsy space and routes for new air ducts.