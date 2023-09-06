Monon High Bridge Trail reopens to public after reconstruction

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A project six years in the making, the Monon High Bridge Trail is now reopened to the community of Delphi.
Perhaps most widely known as the site where the bodies of Delphi teens Abby Williams and Libby German were found in a muder investigation that has gripped the nation for years, the Monon High Bridge trail was given to Indiana Landmarks in 2017.
Wednesday afternoon's dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting began with a prayer from Pastor Todd Ladd of Dephi United Methodist Church.
"Now, we also want to pray for the reclamation. The reclamation of the trail, the reclamation of the bridge, but also the reclamation for our community," Ladd said as attendees bowed their heads. "Lord, we know that difficult things have taken place here, but we believe fully in your transforming power and the restorative work not only of landmarks, but also of hearts and souls."
The trail was used by CSX Transportation as a railway until the 1980s. Donations and grant money totaling about $1.5 million allowed repairs to be made and the addition of walking and biking trails accessible for people with disabilities, paving, a parking area, lighting and cameras.
"The project was not without its challenges," Delphi Mayor Anita Werling said. "COVID brought the project to a virtual standstill, and post-COVID construction costs threatened to kill the project as project bidding came in way over the estimates and certainly way over the budget amount."
Werling said the project was split into phases and the City Council agreed to put money towards the project, resulting in almost $250,000 in additional cash.