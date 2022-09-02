Money available for math, English tutoring

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Some families in Tippecanoe County are eligible to receive $1,000 for math and English tutoring.
The grant is available to Hoosier families with third and fourth graders who scored below proficiency last school year on the ILEARN test. Students must also qualify for free or reduced lunch.
The initiative aims to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss. Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner told News 18 that the tutoring will be provided by certified educators.
"It could be current teachers, it could be retired teachers, even prospective teachers," Jenner said. "So they will have the training to work with the child to do everything they can to grow in English/language arts and mathematics."
Education non-profit The Mind Trust will provide tutoring online and in person.