Mobile Food Pantry sees high turnout

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank hosted another successful and busy mobile food pantry on Tuesday.
Once a month, Food Finders teams up with Ivy Tech's Ivy Cares organization to provide a mobile food pantry for any in need. Hundreds of cars lined the streets of Ivy Tech's campus to get roughly a weeks amount of food.
With the holidays in full-swing, this monthly mobile pantry is a good supplement to what customers can get from the Food Finders market. Organizers say ever-changing fuel costs and rising food costs can wreak havoc on people's already tight budgets. Food Finders isn't immune to these market changes, and say they appreciate any help you can give this holiday season.
"Whether it be you want to drop off food as a local donation or if you wanna run a canned food drive at your business or your school," Mobile Food Pantry Coordinator, Alex Buckles said. "Money donations are a huge help as well. We can turn a dollar into quite a bit of food for everybody."
Buckles guesses he and his team of volunteers from Ivy Tech served 200 families at Tuesday's pantry. The mobile pantry at Ivy Tech is a nice supplement to the food bank's store located on Greenbush Street.
Each family received roughly enough snacks and dinner staples for a week. Donna Jones of Ivy Care Foundation says the volatility in the market can really be a domino effect in many people's lives.
"If something, if your car breaks down or the gas prices that go up that affects people who are living on a very tight budget," Jones said. "And so we've had those things going on and we realized that one little thing is going to affect every other little thing."
If you would like to help donate to Food Finders this season or any time, there are many ways to do so.
Click HERE to learn more on how to make a contribution.