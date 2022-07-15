Miss Tippecanoe County 2022 crowned at 4-H Fair

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Fair kicked off Day 1 with the annual fair queen pageant.
Hundreds of people gathered around the fair's new coliseum to watch the 2022 Miss Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair Queen pageant.
12 contestants took to the stage to model, give speeches, and answer a random interview question about themselves.
This year's 2022 Miss Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair Queen is Marya Farrell.
She said that after winning Miss Congeniality, she wasn't expecting to win it all.
"That was extremely unexpected, I thought after I was Miss Congenial, I was like, 'I get to spend time on the court' and that was that; and then to be reigned queen was just an amazing experience," Farrell said.
Farrell also told News 18 that preparing for the pageant wasn't an easy process.
"For me a lot of preparation went in. I spent a lot of hours working with my family and friends, and I also dove into who I am, so I can tell the judges that," she said.
The qualifications for queen are quite high. You have to be at least 18, completed four years of 4-H, and be available for queen duties for the year.
The biggest duty is perhaps being the representative at the Annual Lafayette Christmas Parade.