Milk Depo stresses safe milk donations

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — According to the Milk Bank, demand for donor milk has increased by 89% due to the baby formula shortage.
Meanwhile, donations have remained the same or even decreased. The Milk Depot at the Crawfordsville Fire Department has been no exception when it comes to seeing that decline.
They usually take their donations over to the Milk Bank but haven't been able to since March. The department thinks this is due to individuals selling online, or giving to friends and family. However, they stress to donate it at a designated location like theirs to ensure the whole process is done safely.
"I would say that if you have an excess of milk that you have in your freezer that I would do it safely and donate to the milk bank. So, they can do the process, the screening process of the milk and then deliver it safely; either to the NICUs or the moms that are really struggling to feed their children with breastmilk, and I think it's very important," said Early Intervention Specialist, Rachel Kenner.
