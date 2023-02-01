Michelle Dennis running for West Lafayette City Council

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis isn't running for re-election, but there will be a Dennis on the ballot in the upcoming May primary. Michelle Dennis, the mayor's daughter, is running for West Lafayette City Council.
Dennis is running for the District 2 seat, which is currently held by City Council President Peter Bunder, who is retiring.
Dennis said she has been talking to Bunder about the role. She said he has helped her understand the position better and what it entails.
Dennis' original plan wasn't always to become a city councilor. She has spent her time in different organizations in the city.
Dennis has already seen problems in the community that she wants to work to improve if she were to be elected.
"The biggest issue I see is responsible growth for the area," Dennis said. "Balancing neighborhood preservation with the inevitable growth of the community is experiencing, and trying to balance those priorities in a way that's beneficial to the community, particularly to the people that want to live here and want to develop the area too."
Although Dennis said she never intended to run for city council, she said she is excited to take on the challenge. She added that her father has been supporting her in her preparations for the campaign.
"It's huge. I think I'm really, really lucky," Dennis said. "I'm a John Dennis super fan, so to have him in my back corner is absolutely awesome. He's been a massive supporter in most of the things I do, so it's nice to have him here for this role as well."
Dennis will be on the ballot for this year's primary, which will be on Tuesday, May 2.