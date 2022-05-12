Mental Health Awareness Month series: Mental Health Awareness for Seniors

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is continuing it's Mental Health Awareness Month series. Every Thursday in May, we will be talking to an expert about mental health in our area.
This week's theme is senior mental health. News 18 asked Stafka Poweleit with Meridian Addiction and Recovery Center about the current challenges for the elderly when it comes to mental health.
She told News 18 that the pandemic has taken a toll on seniors; especially when it comes to taking part in activities in the community.
"Now we're looking at all the short falls and access to resources. It's incredibly difficult to get things. Again, if you're already on a restricted income or unable to get mobile, not able to access those things, and that comes and goes," Poweleit said.
Poweleit says it's very important to stay active as you age. To take a look at some of the resources for senior mental health in our area, click HERE.