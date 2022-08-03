Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday.
The Wabash Township Fire Department, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
Austin began working as a nurses' aide at the former Home Hospital in Lafayette in 1975. She then received her EMT certification in 1978, and began working as a paramedic for Franciscan Health in 1981.
Austin retired last year after 40 years as a paramedic with Franciscan and IU Health.
Austin died unexpectedly after a recent heart procedure.
Her former coworkers with Tippecanoe County EMS told News 18 that Austin was a great teacher and friend.
Jenny was a huge mentor to EMTs coming in and to paramedics," Courtney Carter of Tippecanoe County EMS said. "She was my mentor in my paramedic program, she was a mother. She mother henned us, that's why we called her Momma Jenny. ... Always went the extra mile for any patient, and would even give you the last dollar she had in her pocket."
Austin also worked for Boone County EMS for nearly 10 years. Wabash Township Fire Chief Ed Ward said that Austin had a rare kind of love for her job and her coworkers.
Jenny is one of those few folks that didn't get cold to it and didn't get jaded to it," Ward said. "Jenny spent a vast majority of her career not just helping people but helping EMTs. Paramedics become better at the job and kind of made us all want more for ourselves."
EMS personnel from the Tippecanoe Township, Wea Township, and West Point Fire Departments were some of several departments paying tribute to Austin during this morning's procession.
Ward also said any EMS department in the state, and someone there, is almost guaranteed to have known Jenny Austin.