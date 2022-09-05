Memorial organized for Walmart shooting victim

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Family members of Casey Marie Lewis, the 33-year-old victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette, have organized a memorial for her.
Police have determined the shooting was targeted. The suspect is still at large.
The memorial will be in the parking spot where Lewis' body was found from now until Friday morning. The community is free to leave tokens of sympathy any time.
Lewis' family wants her to be remembered for more than this tragedy. Like Benetta Snyder, the grandmother of Lewis' child.
"Casey didn't deserve to go out this way," Snyder said. "No matter what, she didn't deserve to go out this way ... She loved everybody, loved everybody. [She was] very nice, I've had conversations with her back and forth and she always worried about me battling with cancer."
She described Lewis as a good mom and a good person.
Snyder's son Carl Swindle also helped organize the memorial.
"I kind of feel like I'm doing a good thing there as far as that [memorial we have set up]," Swindle told News 18. "But, it still doesn't bring the justice, and this guy's running free out there. And it's just not good."
Swindle received a call from Snyder Sunday evening. That's when he learned what had happened to his niece's mother.
"She was just laying there, you know?" Swindle said. "With a blanket over her, lifeless. And I saw them set up the crime scene tent and then they were going through her van and everything. And I just thought in my mind, you know, this isn't justice. This isn't the way people should be remembered."
Investigators have released a description of the suspect. He is currently thought to be a Hispanic male wearing a red T shirt, a gray hoodie and dark shorts at the time of the shooting. He fled west of the Commerce drive Walmart parking lot on foot.
No other details are available at this time. News 18 will release updates as they become available.