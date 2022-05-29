Memorial Day program to return to Columbian Park

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Veteran's Council Memorial Day program will take place Monday May 30, at 1:00 p.m. at Columbian Park's Memorial Plaza.
Tim Hilton, former president of the Veteran's Council, said there will be no parade this year. Instead, it will be a more quiet day of remembrance for fallen service members.
Monday's program will be the first time local veterans organizations will host an event on the new stage at Memorial Plaza, Hilton said.
There will be covered seating for those attending the program to stay in the shade and out of the heat.