Meijer donates $5,000 to 'Shop with the Mayor' program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Meijer is making a donation for this year's upcoming Shop with the Mayor program.

The store on State Road 26 is contributing $5,000 towards the event.

The money will help allow 48 children selected from Greater Lafayette schools and not-for-profits participate in this year's program.

Mayor Tony Roswarski will provide each child with a $100 gift card to buy toys, clothes, and other items on their holiday wish list.

This year's Shop with the Mayor will be Tuesday, December 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

