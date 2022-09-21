Meet West Side's school board candidates

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Transparency, teacher support and flat-lining enrollment are among the top issues in the upcoming West Lafayette school board race.
News 18 spoke to some the candidates ahead of a Q&A at 7 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers at West Lafayette City Hall.
Six candidates are vying for three at-large seats up for grabs on the West Lafayette school board. Among the biggest challenges heading into the November general election: retaining the quality of education while paying off new, state-of-the-art facilities.
"Our children deserve the best education. I don't want to sacrifice the quality of education. I want our teachers to get decent pay," West Side dad and school board candidate Laurence Wang said. "There's also very excellent programs. I don't want those programs to get cut off."
"Our teachers need to be better paid, but there's a lot of things we could be doing behind the scenes in supporting them and making sure that we're making their job as easy as possible. It's a very difficult job at a very difficult time," former West Side teacher and school board candidate Dacia Mumford said.
Improving transparency and emphasizing diversity are also among candidates' top issues.
"The school board showing the community that they care and they want their feedback, and the second one that goes along with that is community interaction," West Side mom and school board candidate Angie Janes said. "I really feel like we have an amazing community with a lot of resources that we could harness a little better."
"I'm a single mom. I have experience. Half of my children have had IEPs. It's just a different viewpoint. It's an important viewpoint and that's the primary reason why I'm running," said school board candidate Rachel Witt, an incumbent serving as board president.
"I thought it was time to step up and see what I can do to make sure the West Side schools remain a place where teachers and students feel safe to be who they are," West Side dad and school board candidate George Lyle said.
News 18 reached out to incumbent candidate Karen Springer but hasn't heard back.